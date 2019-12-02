This weekend will see Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium roll out the extension cords for Sea of Lights, the largest holiday light display on the Central Oregon Coast.
The dazzling event invites guests to stroll the aquarium after dark surrounded by the illuminated shapes of their favorite sea creatures and thousands of colorful holiday lights. Santa will be busy granting holiday wishes and posing for photos with guests.
This family-friendly event kicks off with a special celebration on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, from 6 to 9 pm. Admission to this first Friday and Saturday of Sea of Lights is $2 plus two items of nonperishable food for the Food Share of Lincoln County or the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Entry is $10 per person without a donation. Aquarium members can get in free but are still encouraged to bring an item to donate.
Sea of Lights will continue to illuminate the aquarium every Friday and Saturday night of December from 5 to 8 pm. Admission is $10 or free with same-day paid admission.
The aquarium, located at 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport, is open from 10 am to 5 pm every day this winter, except Wednesday, Dec. 25.
For tickets and more information, go to aquarium.org or call 541-867-3474.
