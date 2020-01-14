A wet, Oregon Coast winter will receive its annual injection of silliness and fun next weekend as the Newport Rec Center presents a scavenger hunt with a difference.
The third annual Super Awesome Scavenger Hunt in Newport, or SASHIN for short, runs from Thursday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26, giving teams three days to tackle as many challenges as possible.
This is not your typical scavenger hunt. Last year’s task list included challenges like looking for Newport’s most epic beard, documenting photos of a merman on the beach, following riddles around town, a celebration of custodians, collecting food and other needed items, saltwater taffy sculptures and more. This year’s list will be just as varied, silly and fun — packed with acts of kindness, silliness and creativity.
The event kicks off with a team meet and greet along with a scavenger hunt overview on Thursday, Jan 23, at the Newport Rec Center, with the list of challenges going live at the end of the evening. An awards get together to view the best submissions will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6.
The winning team will receive dinner courtesy of Clearwater Restaurant, plus a 10-visit pass to the Newport Rec Center/Aquatic Center.
The event is open to all ages, but at least one person on each team of four must be 18 or older.
Registration is $50 per team and open through Tuesday, Jan. 21. Tickets and information are available on the Newport Rec Center website, https://tinyurl.com/yfocg6co.
For more information, contact j.remillard@newportoregon.gov or find SASHIN on Facebook
