The Oregon Coast Sweet Adelines will share the joy of Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 12, with a festive performance at the American Legion in Newport.
The performance, featuring both both traditional and contemporary songs, will start at 7 pm at 424 W Olive Street. Refreshments will be served and donations would be appreciated.
In addition to this performance, the Sweet Adelines will be singing at the Yachats Ladies Club on Friday, Dec. 13, after the the service in the Little Log Church at about 7 pm.
The Oregon Coast Sweet Adelines are a part of an International organization that includes education and performance of music without instrumental accompaniment. The Oregon Coast chorus is under the direction of Paula Dahl. Girls 14 and older and women are always welcome to visit and sing with the group. They will be meeting weekly beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the American Legion. Participants do not have to read music in order to sing in the group. Learning CDs are provided.
