Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City will be inviting New Year’s Eve revelers to step back in time to the glory days of the circus when it presents “Under the Big Top” this Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Guests will get to see the Ringmaster, the bearded lady, acrobats and more while exploring this magical, resort-wide event.
Live music, party hats and favors will be on offer at four venues throughout the resort, with all the entertainment starting at 9 pm and free for guests aged 21 and over.
The Convention Center Party will feature live music by Big Night Out, billed as Portland’s premier 12-piece rock, pop, show band. Boasting a four-piece horn section, two female and two male vocalists, this dynamic group covers classic and current hits side by side — from Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feelin’.”
Chinook Winds fixture DJ Metal will provide the entertainment in the Showroom, bringing the same high-energy hits that fans have come to expect from his regular Friday and Saturday dance parties.
At Aces Bar & Grill, rock band Time Machine will be c{span style=”font-size: medium;”}overing songs from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, BTO, Journey, KC and the Sunshine Band, Prince and many more.{/span}
And at Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Huey Lewis and The News tribute act Shades of Huey will be playing alongsidecountry/rock show band Flexor-T.
For kids, the Play Palace will be hosting its own big top-themed evening, with little ones invited to come dressed up as their favorite circus character.
The facility will be open from 5 pm through 1 am, offering a fun place for potty-trained kids aged three to 11 to play while their parents enjoy the party.
Rates are $20 for four hours; $30 for six hours and $40 for eight hours. Reservations are recommended for eight-hour visits, which are offered at a discount price of $35 if booked prior to New Year’s Eve.
