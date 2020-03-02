Friday the 13th; unlucky for some. But this fateful date brings only good luck to Lincoln City this year, signaling the return of the popular Haunted Taft walking tour.
First launched in October 2018, these fun and spooky excursions quickly became an overnight sensation, with sold-out tours and rave reviews. The new season offers an ever-richer collection of history, local lore and first-hand accounts, all woven together to create a night-time walk through the historic Taft district you’ll never forget.
“We’ve added new stories for 2020 and built new facets into others,” said Shellie Stuart, Haunted Taft’s tour director and executive director of the Bay Area Merchants Association. “This year marks 100 years since the start of Prohibition, and the coast has its share of rum-running and bootlegging stories. Tour guests will learn about Whiskey Jack, who’s been seen up and down the coast for much of the past century.”
On full-moon nights, a tour guide leads guests through Lincoln City’s historic Taft district. Along the route, the group pauses at “haunted” locales to hear tales. Ghosts and creatures are known to roam Taft during the tour.
“Our home base is the Sapphire Center," Stuart said. They graciously provide the perfect haunted space in the historic Bailey Building for guests to check-in and get comfortable before the tour begins.”
“Seeing the Taft historic district come alive with more and more offerings for our guests is a demonstration of how Lincoln City is a vibrant, growing destination,” said City Manager Ron Chandler. “Haunted Taft combines the rich history of our area, mixes it with a bit of fancy and turns our bayfront area into a compelling night-time attraction.”
Beginning on Friday, March 13, the tour will be offered monthly, with most tours falling on the full moon. Special tours will also be offered Summer Solstice, Fourth of July and other notable dates.
Haunted Taft gratefully acknowledges support from Chinook Winds Casino Resort, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and Oregon Coast TODAY.
