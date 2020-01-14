Throughout the past decade, the Lincoln City Cultural Center has perfected the alchemy of transforming everything from lamps and books to pianos and gently used clothing into cold, hard cash. And organizers of the center’s Winter Rummage Sale will perform that magic again this weekend, as the popular event returns for its tenth year.
The sale will be open from 9 am to 3 pm, rain or shine, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18. Among the many items for sale will be a glass display cabinet, a bar-height table and chairs, and other small pieces of furniture. Shoppers will also find a variety of small appliances, books, artwork and clothing.
All proceeds from this annual sale go to the operations of the cultural center. Last year’s sale generated $5,000 — enough to cover the center’s utility bills through March. It’s a labor of love led by volunteer Clarissa Gillis, who has been “Queen of the Masking Tape and Sharpies” since 2011.
Volunteer clerks will accept cash and checks for all sales, and credit cards on balances over $10. The cultural center will provide lunch and snacks for sale both days.
There’s another opportunity here, of course: donations. If you’re doing your annual January clutter-busting, the center will welcome what you can’t use: housewares, small appliances, electronics, bed and bath items, books, DVDs and CDs, children’s toys, boxed games and puzzles, knick-knacks and clean clothing in good repair.
“We’re really thankful when donations are clean, unbroken and in working order, especially electronics,” Gillis said. “If everything is complete it saves time, because the marking can go quickly. And, we always need donations of bags: paper, cloth or plastic.”
Gillis and her army of volunteers will be accepting donations at the center from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 13, 14 and 15, and from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday, Jan. 16. These donations are tax deductible, and receipts will be available. To learn more, call the center at 541-994-9994, or Gillis at 541-764-2260.
If you’d like to volunteer as a sorter, bagger, pricer, mover or cashier, call one of the numbers listed above. All volunteers receive complimentary lunch, snacks and beverages.
