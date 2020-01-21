The Science Pub series in Pacific City will continue this Thursday, Jan 30, with a presentation on the impacts of marine debris and microplastics from Dorothy Horn, PhD candidate at Portland State University.
Horn studies the impacts of microplastics on nearshore marine organisms. Her research is funded by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, which has allowed her to investigate shoreline plastic pollution in Oregon, California, Hawaii and elsewhere in the Pacific Ocean.
In Thursday’s presentation, Horn will present some of her research findings and delve into the topic of marine debris and how it impacts coastal ecosystems and marine organisms. She promises to also provide a positive note on ways people can make changes to help with this growing problem.
The presentation, which is free and open to all, will run from 6 to 8 pm at Pelican Brewing, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive.
For more information, contact Caleb Mentzer, by email at assistant@nestuccawaters.org or by phone at 541-513-2604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.