Planning is already underway for the 26th annual Gleneden Beach Independence Day Parade which will return for another memorable celebration on Saturday, July 4.
“We are grateful to all those who continue to help make this parade an incredible experience year after year” said organizing committee member Wilda Larsen, “and invite you back to celebrate one of the best years yet!”
The day starts with breakfast at the Gleneden Beach Community Club from 8 to 11 am. For more details, check out the website at www.glenedencommunityclub.org.
The parade itself starts at 1 pm, transforming Gleneden Beach Loop into a patriotic picture of red, white and blue. Interested in being in the parade? Fill out a registration form at www.glenedenbeachparade.com/parade-registration.
Vendor booths are available and will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Gleneden Station and in various locations along the parade route from 10 am to 3 pm. Vendors are welcome to sell crafts, food and specialty items. For details on how to become a vendor, go to www.glenedenbeachparade.com/vendor-registration.
If you would like to volunteer, there are meetings the first Thursday at noon at the Side Door Cafe through July 4. Can’t attend the meetings, but want to volunteer? Sign up online or at the Side Door Café.
For updates and sponsorship opportunities, go to www.glenedenbeachparade.com.
