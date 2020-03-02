The latest Spotlight Show from Newport's Yaquina Art Association features artwork from the association's Colored Pencil Class.
Ths class runs from 10 am to 12:30 pm every Wednesday at the YAA's new learning space, located behind the First Baptist Church at 208 NW 6th Street, next door to Bike Newport. All Yaquina Art Association classes are free and the Colored Pencil Class welcomes all levels of experience.
The show will be on display through Friday, March 13, available to view daily from 11 am to 4 pm at the Yaquina Art Association Gallery, 789 NW Beach Drive.
