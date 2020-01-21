As you might expect in a relationship going back more than 4,000 years, there’s a lot to say about humanity’s relationship with the humble honey bee. And the Central Coast Beekeepers Association of Oregon aims to showcase some of those stories in a new series of presentations starting this Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Newport.
The group will welcome guest speaker Dr. Ramish Sagili, associate professor in the Department of Horticulture at OSU and founder of the Oregon Master Beekeeper Program. His work focuses on improving honey bee health and nutrition and works collaboratively with beekeepers and growers to ensure protection of the honey bee ecosystem.
The Jan. 29 presentation is the first in a series aimed at connecting local beekeepers and like-minded, passionate pollinator protectors. The group will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6 pm at Newport Public Library.
“Knowledge about bees and their biology and behavior is not just for beekeepers.” said Rebecca Fain, president of the Central Coast Beekeepers Association. “It is important for all of us to know what is going on in the environment so we can save the bees and all pollinators. Helping the general public understand the latest research and how they can participate is the main goal of our local association.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Carolyn Breece, research assistant with the OSU Honey Bee Lab, will talk about the latest developments regarding the health of honey bee hives. She manages the more than 60 hives at the OSU apiary.
And on Wednesday, April 29, the group will hear from Priyadarshini Chakrabarti Basu, a postdoctoral researcher at OSU’s Honey Bee Lab who works on honey bee nutrition and the impacts of pesticides, pests and pathogens on honey bees and their behavior and biology. She will discuss the importance of bee nutrition and recent research findings.
For more information, go to www.ccbaor.org or email centralcoastbeekeepers@gmail.com.
