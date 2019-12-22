There is still time to register for the 2020 series of OSU Extension Master Gardener classes starting on Thursday, Jan. 9, in Tillamook.
The Master Gardener Program is a two-part educational effort in which class members receive intensive horticultural training and, in return, volunteer with the OSU Extension Service. Master Gardeners assist with plant clinics, school and community gardening, garden lectures and demonstrations, as well as researching, diagnosing and answering home horticulture questions.
Tuition for the volunteer option is $120 and includes the comprehensive “Sustainable Gardening” book and access to a wide range of printed and online resources as well as experienced professional instructors.
People who do not have the time or desire to volunteer can take the training for $240 and receive a certificate of horticulture.
For more information or to register for the classes, drop by the OSU Extension Service at 4506 3th Street, Tillamook, call 503-842-3433 or go to https://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.
