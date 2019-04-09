The atmosphere in Newport will be electric this Sunday, April 14, as owners of battery-powered vehicles gather to offer tours and test drives at the Drive Electric Earth Day EVent.
More than 25 electric vehicles, or EVs, will be on show at the event, hosted by Toyota of Newport. Various makes of EV will be on display, including Chevrolet, Honda, Kia, Nissan, Tesla, Toyota and a new brand called Solo.
“Most of the vehicles on display will be shown by their owners who love talking about their cars,” said event coordinator Debbie Jimmerson of Lincoln Beach. “They believe EVs are a great choice not only for lowering air pollution, but because EVs are less expensive to fuel, are very quiet and are fun to drive.
Jimmerson said the gathering, organized as part of Plug-In America’s nationwide effort, is geared toward introducing more residents of the Oregon Coast to the various types of EVs available.
“We believe this will be the largest Drive Electric Earth Day EVent in Oregon,” she said.
The Oregon Coast’s Drive Electric Earth Day EVent will run from 11 am to 3 pm at Toyota of Newport, 3234 S. Coast Highway, in South Beach.
All are welcome, with the first 200 guests receiving a free hot dog or burger prepared by Phill’s Smok/N Grill.
