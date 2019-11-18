The Lincoln City Cultural Center is preparing for its 8th annual Tree Lighting Party, set for Friday, Nov. 29 — and needs elves to make the event a success.
This community celebration ushers in the holiday season with a family ornament workshop, cookies and hot chocolate, festive choral music, a visit with Santa Claus and family photo opportunities.
This event is made possible by the sponsorship of several local businesses, including Pacific Power, Kenny’s IGA, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Lincoln City Towing and the Noble Creek Tree Farm. The members of the cultural center, along with these generous businesses, invite the community to get involved in this year’s event.
Here are the ways that you can help:
• Be an elf — Volunteers are needed to help with refreshments, lines, photo booths, cleanup and the like, on Friday, Nov. 29. Community or student groups who wish to adopt a game in the auditorium are welcome to take donations for their causes. To help, call Judy Hardy at 541-994-9994.
• Donate — Twinkle lights and ornaments break. Tinsel wears out. They’ve got to be replaced, and it can be difficult for a community arts center to find those funds year after year. If your family values this annual tradition, please consider sending a donation. To give, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call Kerry at 541-994-9994.
• Raise money for your cause — If you have a community group, charity or student fundraiser, you’re invited to set up shop at the cultural center over the weekend. Reservations required, call 541-994-9994.
The Tree Lighting Party will begin on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Thanks to the volunteer elves, the center halls will be deliciously decked with garlands, ornaments and lights, a tree on stage and another on the west lawn. The Reindeer Room — with large plush reindeer and “snow” for family photos — will be open in the Dance Studio all day.
Not-So-Black-Friday shoppers can browse the Chessman Gallery and the Members’ Gift Shop, open starting at 9 am. Krista Eddy’s famous make-and-take ornament workshop will be open to kids of all ages from 2 to 5 pm. Donations are happily accepted but participation is free, while supplies last. There will be live music provided by the Beard Family at 4 pm, the Sweet Adelines at 5 pm and the cast of the upcoming holiday play “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 6 pm.
At 4:45 pm, volunteers and staff will begin to serve the cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, provided by Kenny’s IGA and the Morgan Family. If weather permits, the crowd will gather outside (if not, there will be room inside to enjoy). The Sweet Adelines will lead a group carol sing, followed by the tree-lighting countdown led by Mayor Dick Anderson.
At around 5:30 pm on Friday, a fire truck from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will deliver Santa Claus to the south entrance of the Cultural Center. He will make his way to the auditorium to hear wishes, pose for photos, collect food donations and give away candy canes on the decorated stage. There will be games in the auditorium, too.
The Chessman Gallery, Reindeer Room and Members’ Gift Shop will also be open on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Boy Scouts Tree Lot will also be open for business on the lawn just north of the center.
For more information on this annual holiday event, call 541-994-9994.
