Strength training programs for middle-aged and older adults will be on offer in Tillamook and Netarts starting on Jan. 2, as the Tillamook OSU Extension Service presents another run of the Strong Women & Strong People programs.
The programs were developed at Tufts University, based upon research on how strength training improves bone density, reduces falls, alleviates arthritis symptoms and increases flexibility.
The classes will run from Monday, Jan. 21, through mid-March, with women-only sessions at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook and a co-ed option in Netarts
The Tillamook classes will run at 8 am, noon and 1:30 pm on Mondays and Fridays; and 8 am and noon on Wednesdays.
The Netarts class runs from 9 to 10 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Weights are provided and participants should wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes.
Classes are limited to 20 participants per session and registration is required one week prior to the class.
New participants must complete the required screening and enrollment forms and pay the $30 registration fee. All new participants attending sessions at the OSU Extension Office must attend the mandatory orientation from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Friday, Jan. 18, or schedule an appointment with the program coordinator, Nancy Kershaw at 503-842-3433.
Those over 70 or those with other chronic health conditions must obtain a release from their medical provider before starting the course.
Registration packets are available at the OSU Extension Service, 2204 Fourth Street in Tillamook, 503-842-3433 or online at http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth.
