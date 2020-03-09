Spaces are still available in Love Lives Forever, a series of classes exploring the concept that connecting with deceased loved ones is possible.
The six-week course starts on Monday, March 16, in Newport, led by metaphysical educator Violet Young, who has been studying and teaching about spirituality for more than 35 years.
Widowed in 2015, Young found herself comforted by the messages she received from her husband. She increasingly found herself being engaged with others in conversations about death, dying and connecting with deceased loved ones. The reception was always positive when discussing these experiences, with folks thanking her for being able and willing to address the topic in an accepting and low-key manner.
“My class is appropriate for anyone who is interested in exploring the possibilities of making connections beyond the veil or who feels that they may have been contacted by a loved one but isn’t sure,” Young said, adding: “In working with people I have found that many people have experienced messages and visitations but are often too self-conscious or afraid to actually believe it or discuss it. These classes assist people in feeling less isolated and confused, leading to more self-acceptance and self-love to help people with grieving and the healing journey.”
Classes will run from 5 to 7 pm every Monday through April 20 at the Center For Health Education, 740 SW 9th Street, Newport, Students are encouraged to bring a sandwich or snack to class. The cost is $45. To register, call Young at 541-547-4664.
