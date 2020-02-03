Hearts and Flowers will fill the lobby of Oregon Coast Community College’s Newport campus this Saturday, Feb. 8, as PFLAG hosts its annual Love is Love Valentine party.
The party will celebrate the power of love in all its wonderful and surprising forms — young and old, gay and straight — with live music, poetry and sweet treats. There will also be a special ceremony honoring newlyweds and longest-married couples, both gay and straight.
Live music will be provided by Past Forward, with a lineup of traditional and modern love songs.
Teen poets and writers representing the Gay/Straight Alliance Clubs from Lincoln County high schools will read their work, and adults will read striking modern and traditional love poetry,
Guests will also get to choose from a selection of Valentine desserts donated by local bakers and churches.
And volunteers will be staffing a table of hearts, flowers, glitter and glue for guests to create their own handmade Valentine cards for that special someone.
“With this Valentine Party for old and young, gay and straight, we’re bringing people together to celebrate the power of love in our lives,” said PFLAG Chair Jeanne St John. “After all, Love is Love!”
Love is Love will run from 2 to 4 pm in the lobby of the college at 400 SE College Way.
Admission is free but donations will support PFLAG’s programs for LGBT youth.
For more information or to be included as newlyweds, call 541-265-7194 or 509-359-0559.
