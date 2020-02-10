Lincoln City’s newest farmers market is seeking vendors of farm and food products as well as crafters and artisans to sell their goods at a fresh location this summer.
Starting on May 17, the Oregon Coast Artisans and Farmers Market will set up in the parking lot at Chinook Winds Casino Resort, between the casino and the Play Center at 1777 NW 44th Street.
“With the new market near Roads End we are excited to serve the population in the north end of town with farm fresh produce and other foods, including hot food vendors,” said market manager Geneva Campitelli. “Of course, the crafters and other artisans will be a delight for our visitors as well.”
The market will operate at the new location every Sunday from May 17 through Oct. 11, open from 9 am to 3 pm, rain or shine.
The new site has space for 70 vendors, with applications accepted throughout February. To apply, go to ManageMyMarket.com and register as a vendor.
For more information, go to OregonCoastMarkets.com.
