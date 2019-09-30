It’s a tribute to all things fall in the Pacific Northwest. The vibrant colors, the crisp morning air, the bounty of produce, and now — the inaugural Newport Cider Festival, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, at the Newport Armory, birthplace of the Seafood & Wine Festival.
The Central Coast is well known for its spectacular resources of seafood and wine, but celebrating the apple harvest season opens new doors of delectable treasures.
“This event has been about three years in the making,” said Bobbi Price, interim executive director and events and tourism manager of the Newport Chamber of Commerce, “Our board of directors wanted to boost the after-summer shoulder season in Newport. A lot of the theme and idea is to celebrate the beauty and bounty of the Oregon Coast as we welcome the season of fall in this community.”
The two-day event features local artisans, live music, Oregon craft brews, Pacific Northwest wines, boutique hard ciders and food trucks. There is also a designated Kidz Zone with face painting, apple tasting, apple peeling and apple pressing. The Kidz Zone is self-contained in a fenced-in, alcohol-free area. The chamber has partnered with Newport High School and the Cubby Pre-School for the games and activities. While their volunteers supervise the fun, all children must be attended by an adult.
Outside the Kidz Zone will be hula hooping, juggling and bubble wands, adding an element of fun for children of all ages.
The festival will feature a circus variety entertainment show from Americana Mayhem duo Matthew and Rebecca Bouvier, who will delight the crowds with two stage shows each day, a whimsical kiddie show with magic, dog tricks, dress up, a little buckaroo cowboy trick rope'n contest, and their plush cartoon character Benny the Buffalo. For older kids and families, Americana Mayhem performs an exciting thrill show, featuring sword swallowing, dog tricks, precision bullwhip cracking and knife throwing on the spinning wheel of destiny. To further thrill the audiences, Americana Mayhem and their dog will stroll through the crowds, teaching and performing their own brand of entertainment.
Speaking of entertainment, the festival includes a variety of music both days with the popular local band Sons of Beaches, the Southern Oregon blues duo Hecktic Week, and Saturday night’s event-closing rocking, stomping, blues band Adam Larsen & Company from Corvallis.
Each day will also showcase two cider pressing demonstrations by Correll Cider Presses, a third-generation, Oregon based family operation. And speaking of cider, 11 boutique cider companies will be serving their finest styles in both hard and soft varieties.
This festival will also feature Oregon wines and craft brews, as well as a tasty selection of food items. Other vendors include artisans, clothing, jewelry, leather goods and Northwestern products. Overall, 25 vendors are participating.
“We invite people to come and enjoy in this welcoming community celebration,” Price said. “Take advantage of this really wonderful and new event, we have worked hard. It feels like a long time coming.”
The festival hours noon to 9 pm on Friday, Oct. 4, and 11 am to 9 pm on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Newport Armory is located at 541 SW Coast Highway. Parking at the armory is supplemented by two public parking lots on SW 9th and Hurbert, and Canyon Way.
Advance tickets, $12 for adults, $8 for kids aged three to 12, are available at aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/1260. Tickets purchased at the door are $16 for adults and $10 for kids. Two-day tickets are available online at $23 for adults and $15 for kids.
For more information, contact the Newport Chamber of Commerce at: https://newportchamber.org/newport-cider-festival.
