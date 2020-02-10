The Mad Hatter Tea Party will return to Newport this Tuesday, Feb. 18, promising two hours of fashion, fun and frivolity for all, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center.
Mad Hatter models will showcase local store fashions, both practical and wild, from New 4 You.
Meanwhile, guests can enjoy hot tea from fanciful pots and sample an array of festive finger foods. Festivities will conclude with a drawing for free door-mouse prizes.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in Mad Hattire — bright or mismatched clothes and crazy hats — with an award on offer for the person who turns up in the most impressive lid.
The event will run from 1 to 3 pm at the center, located at 20 SE 2nd Street, next to City Hall.
Admission is by a $5 suggested donation and guests should call 541-265-9617 to reserve a seat.
