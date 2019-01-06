Registration is now open for a free, six-week program offered by Samaritan Health Services for people who have persistent pain.
“Pain Solutions: First Steps” begins on Thursday, Jan. 24, with a session running from 1:30 to 3 pm at the Center for Health Education in Newport.
The program is led by a psychologist and physical therapist, who will teach students that pain can change and provide tools to reduce the impact of pain in their daily life. The series will help students expand their knowledge on pain science and learn ways to reduce pain, involving yoga and tai chi stretching. Topics include mindfulness, sleep, gentle movements, diet and building resilience.
For more information or to register, call 866-243-7747 or go to samhealth.org/PainSolutions.
