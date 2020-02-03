Registered nurses Stephanie Marshall and Trista Selfridge will take a little bit of the unexpected out of expecting a baby, with a one-day intensive childbirth class scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, in Lincoln City.
Presented by Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital the class will offer guidance on preparing for the challenges of labor and delivery.
Participants will learn about breastfeeding, relaxation techniques, what to expect when they arrive at the hospital, postpartum care, newborn care and more.
Marshall and Selfridge will also discuss options for handling pain and will cover the basics of medical interventions and possible complications.
The class will run from noon to 6 pm and is free for those who plan to deliver at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. Refreshments and snacks will be provided, along with the opportunity to tour the Family Birthing Center.
Registration is required; call 541-996-7179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.