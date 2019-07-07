People of all stripes are invited to transform the sidewalks around the Lincoln City Cultural Center this Saturday, July 13, with plenty of prizes up for grabs at the sixth annual Lincoln City Chalk Art Competition & Play Day.
“The Lincoln City Chalk Art Competition is one of our favorite annual events,” said Executive Director Niki Price. “It allows children, families and artists of all skill levels to come together in a creative and communal way to share in the joy of making art outside.”
Competitors can register in one of six categories: Age 7 and Under, Ages 8-12, Ages 13-18, Adult, Group and Theme. This year’s theme is “Plastics in the Ocean.”
The entrance fee is $5 for individuals and $10 for groups. Registration will be open from 10:45 am to 2:30 pm, with the creation window open from 11 am to 3 pm. Entrance fee includes a 4-foot sidewalk square and a box of pastel chalk. Artists also have access to water, sponges, spray bottles and carpet squares to kneel on. Square assignments are first-come, first-served.
Judging will be held at 3 pm, with prizes awarded immediately after. There will be prizes in all categories, as well as $50 check for the winner of the People’s Choice. The Judges’ Choice Grand Prize winner will receive a certificate for a free, personalized commemorative 4" x 8" brick to be placed in the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza. Competing artists need not be present to win, but do need to leave a valid phone number if they want to win any prizes. Prizes can be picked up later on Saturday or on Sunday in the center's gift shop.
The event will also include a free chalk play area for artists of all ages, with supplies provided. Water and snacks will be available for sale. Volunteers (and judges) are welcome.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101
For more information, call Judy Hardy at 541-994-9994, or go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.