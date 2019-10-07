Registration is now open for a trio of watercolor and collage workshops led by longtime Newport artist Marion Moir, taking place in October and November at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
“We are excited to have Marion back teaching at the VAC,” said center director Tom Webb. “Marion is an exceptional artist and instructor, and someone who’s been a member of the Lincoln County arts community for many years.”
Moir has been a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon since 1981 and enjoys membership in other art groups in the western United States. She studied art at Oregon State University and attended workshops from the noted California School painters and many other inspiring teachers in the United States and Japan. She teaches watercolor, collage, gyotaku and mixed media in Newport and around the country.
Moir will lead two classes in watercolors on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with students learning about paint, water and surfaces.
The morning session, “Tips and Tricks with Paint and Water” runs from 9 am to noon. Aimed at people who are new to watercolors, the session will see students learning about brushes, paints, glazes and washes. At the end of the class, students will have a worksheet of techniques to refer back to. Tuition is $40 plus a $10 materials fee.
From 1 to 4 pm, Moir will present “Watercolor on Multiple Surfaces.” Students will paint the same scene on watercolor paper, Lutradur (spun polyester mottled surface) and Yupo, (plastic paper) to demonstrate how the paint reacts. Tuition is $40 plus a $15 materials fee.
Students can sign up for both classes at the discount rate of $70 plus a $25 materials fee.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Moir will present “Autumn Collage Workshop,” showing how to combine acrylic paint, paper, beads, metalics and leaves into a beautiful collage in the gorgeous, rich colors of autumn. By the end of the class, students will have multiple collages that can be made into placemats, notecards or clothing. No experience required.
The collage workshop will run from 9 am to 1 pm. Tuition is $45 plus a $10 materials fee.
Registration is available at https://forms.gle/X733QcmbRxB4MGU47.
For information about future workshops, email Sara Siggelkow at ssiggelkow@coastarts.org.
