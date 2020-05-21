COVID-19 and the measures put in place to slow its spread have had a devastating impact on the Oregon Coast, just as businesses were preparing for the boost that normally comes with a busy Spring Break.
Here at Oregon Coast TODAY, we are doing everything we can to support the small businesses that are the bedrock of our visitor industry, but we need your help. We have committed to waiving all ad costs for our bar and restaurant advertisers as well as most event venues for the duration of the governor’s shutdown order. We have also paused the billing on all of our digital ad services. During a time of crisis, our clients need us to be offering support, not sending them a bill.
But we still have bills to pay and it is here that I’m hoping you can help, by joining our new booster club, TEAM TODAY. This new club offers members access to special deals from our advertisers as well as invitations to exclusive events. Complimentary swag from hats and fleeces to totes and coffee mugs will allow members to show their TEAM TODAY pride. And this most dedicated group of readers will also get access to a private Facebook group where we will ask opinions on everything from which cover shot to run with, which features to pursue and even take suggestions for pun-filled headlines.
For details or to sign up, click here.
