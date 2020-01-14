The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society will welcome guest speaker Karen Lohman to Newport this Saturday, Jan. 18, for a talk titled “Where are the breeding grounds of the West Coast’s humpback whales?”
Lohman is a graduate student at Oregon State University in the Cetacean Conservation and Genomics Laboratory. She is currently using population genetics and conservation genomics techniques to study humpback whales in the eastern North Pacific Ocean. Before starting graduate school, Lohman worked as a wildlife genetics technician at the National Genomics Center for Wildlife and Fish Conservation and on an assortment of wildlife field projects including conducting surveys for leatherback sea turtles, alligators and American pika.
Saturday’s meeting, which is free and open to all, will run from 10 am to noon at Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street.
For more information, contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter president at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or 541-517-8754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.