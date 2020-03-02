If the approach of St. Patrick's Day has you pondering your Celtic past, the Lincoln County Genealogical Society has the perfect speaker this Saturday, March 7.
F. J. (“Séamus”) Taylor, a life-long student of Celtic history and tradition, will present on the wanderings, the ways, the history and the culture of these early peoples, known as “Keltoi” by the Greeks and “Galli” by the Romans.
It is estimated by Ancestry.com that at least two-thirds of all Americans carry some Celtic ancestry. Celtic culture is most often associated with Ireland, but Scotland, Cornwall, Wales, Brittany and the Isle of Mann are also Celtic nations.
Taylor was introduced to Celtic history as a child via the Irish oral tradition, as passed on by his grandfather, the late Art McGee of County Antrim, and other revered mentors.
He has traveled extensively in Ireland, Scotland and Nova Scotia, speaks Scottish and Irish Gaelic, and holds a BA concentrating in Celtic Studies from St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and a M.Sc. in Education.
His genealogy interest stems from working on his own family trees, originally passed on by his grandparents. Later, he was introduced to a more systematic study of the field by the LDS church, members of which practice genealogy as part of their belief system. He has given talks and classes on Celtic history, culture and music for more than 30 years at colleges and other venues and enjoys sharing the music and history with those who share his interests.
Saturday's talk will run from 10:30 am to noon at Toledo Public Library 173 NW 7th Street. The presentation will be followed by a Brown Bag Help Session from noon to 2 pm for people getting started with family history research or who have hit a brick wall in their efforts.
For more information, call 503-302-8892 or go to LCGSOregon.org.
