191115_oct_butterfly picture only.jpg

By Nora Sherwood • See Sunday, Nov. 24

Friday, Nov. 15

Happy Holidays Arts & Baked Goods Celebration

Netarts Community Center

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping and support local artisans at this two-day sale, offering a variety of art, crafts, baked goods, cards, gifts and furniture. Noon-6 pm, 4949 Netarts Hwy. W. FMI, call 503-842-4964.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16

Holiday Craft Bazaar

North Lincoln County Historical Museum • Lincoln City

Support local art and stock up with some wonderful handmade gifts at this local craft bazaar, featuring handmade cards, hand-painted scarves, crocheted hats, jewelry, a variety of handmade ornaments, handmade soaps and more. 11 am-4 pm, both days, 4907 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-6614.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Happy Holidays Arts & Baked Goods Celebration

Netarts Community Center

8 am-6 pm. See Friday listing.

Handcrafted Holidays

Lincoln City Community Center

Find the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself at this holiday market and craft fair, presented by Oregon Coast Artisans Market. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.

Christmas Bazaar & Holiday Gift Sale

Toledo Methodist Church

A variety of vendors offer hand-crafted items, unique gifts, collectibles, home baked goodies, candies and more. Lunch of clam chowder, bread, pie and beverage will be available from 11:30 to 2 pm. 9:30 to 2:30 pm, 383 NW Beech Street, across from J. C. Market.

Friday, Nov. 22

Waldport Breakfast and Christmas Bazaar.

Community Presbyterian & Waldport Foursquare

Enjoy a free hot breakfast both days, a lunch option, baked goods and handmade gifts from local crafters alongside a free Christmas photo shoot from the Moose Lodge. 10 am to 4 pm at the corner of North Bay Street and NW Huckleberry Street.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Waldport Breakfast and Christmas Bazaar

Community Presbyterian & Waldport Foursquare

9:30 to 4 pm. See Friday listing

Holiday Bazaar

Coronado Shores Beach Club • Gleneden Beach

10 am-4 pm, 255 Shore Drive. Take Highway 101 to NW Lancer Street and follow signs.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Holiday Studio Sale

Lincoln City Cultural Center

Browse pieces from glass mosaic artist Joanne Daschel and science illustrator Nora Sherwood while enjoying some festive snacks. 10 am-3 pm, 540 NE Hwy 101.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Handcrafted Holidays

Lincoln City Community Center

Find the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself at this holiday market and craft fair, presented by Oregon Coast Artisans Market. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.

Saturday, Dec. 7

60th Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church • Cloverdale

Handmade gifts, unique gift baskets, handcrafted quilt raffle, bring your camera, Santa will be there from 10 am to noon. Homemade fresh cinnamon rolls, famous polish dogs and sauerkraut, and home-baked goods. 9 am-3 pm, 34560 Parkway. FMI, call 503-392-3685.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.