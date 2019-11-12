Friday, Nov. 15
Happy Holidays Arts & Baked Goods Celebration
Netarts Community Center
Get a jump start on your holiday shopping and support local artisans at this two-day sale, offering a variety of art, crafts, baked goods, cards, gifts and furniture. Noon-6 pm, 4949 Netarts Hwy. W. FMI, call 503-842-4964.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16
Holiday Craft Bazaar
North Lincoln County Historical Museum • Lincoln City
Support local art and stock up with some wonderful handmade gifts at this local craft bazaar, featuring handmade cards, hand-painted scarves, crocheted hats, jewelry, a variety of handmade ornaments, handmade soaps and more. 11 am-4 pm, both days, 4907 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-6614.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Happy Holidays Arts & Baked Goods Celebration
Netarts Community Center
8 am-6 pm. See Friday listing.
Handcrafted Holidays
Lincoln City Community Center
Find the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself at this holiday market and craft fair, presented by Oregon Coast Artisans Market. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Christmas Bazaar & Holiday Gift Sale
Toledo Methodist Church
A variety of vendors offer hand-crafted items, unique gifts, collectibles, home baked goodies, candies and more. Lunch of clam chowder, bread, pie and beverage will be available from 11:30 to 2 pm. 9:30 to 2:30 pm, 383 NW Beech Street, across from J. C. Market.
Friday, Nov. 22
Waldport Breakfast and Christmas Bazaar.
Community Presbyterian & Waldport Foursquare
Enjoy a free hot breakfast both days, a lunch option, baked goods and handmade gifts from local crafters alongside a free Christmas photo shoot from the Moose Lodge. 10 am to 4 pm at the corner of North Bay Street and NW Huckleberry Street.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Waldport Breakfast and Christmas Bazaar
Community Presbyterian & Waldport Foursquare
9:30 to 4 pm. See Friday listing
Holiday Bazaar
Coronado Shores Beach Club • Gleneden Beach
10 am-4 pm, 255 Shore Drive. Take Highway 101 to NW Lancer Street and follow signs.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Holiday Studio Sale
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Browse pieces from glass mosaic artist Joanne Daschel and science illustrator Nora Sherwood while enjoying some festive snacks. 10 am-3 pm, 540 NE Hwy 101.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Saturday, Dec. 7
60th Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church • Cloverdale
Handmade gifts, unique gift baskets, handcrafted quilt raffle, bring your camera, Santa will be there from 10 am to noon. Homemade fresh cinnamon rolls, famous polish dogs and sauerkraut, and home-baked goods. 9 am-3 pm, 34560 Parkway. FMI, call 503-392-3685.
