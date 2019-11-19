Whether you are gathering with family or taking a break from the pressure of cooking, the Central Oregon Coast is great place to give thanks.
And thanks to some helpful advice from some our favorite local businesses, you don’t have to stress about what to bring if you are being hosted.
“If I’m supposed to bring food but it wasn’t specified what they want, I will usually bring a salad,” said Ethan Granberg of Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen. “Nobody has oven space on the holiday, so bring something that doesn’t need to be heated. I also like to pick things that don’t need either a refrigerator or freezer, because those are usually full too. When in doubt you can’t go wrong if you just bring a wheel of expensive cheese. Basically, it’s best to bring something that will be okay at room temperature. My favorite is roasted vegetables with a dressing because they don’t wilt, so you don’t have to worry about them looking bad.”
Olde Line co-owner and master baker Danelle Lochrie was kind enough to share the recipe for her favorite thing to bring when they aren’t hosting, chocolate chess pie.
“I like to bring it to Thanksgiving because most people make a pumpkin pie or an apple pie so it’s nice to have some chocolate,” she said. “It’s also is a traditional Southern pie so it’s new to most people here and it’s really easy to make.”
Another thing to make your welcome a little warmer is a beverage, but finding something that will please a crowd is not always easy.
Enter Sara Hill of Black Squid Beer House, who has two suggestions she would be proud to arrive with regardless of the menu.
“Upright Brewing Company Saison Vert is great for serving with the meal,” she said “Because it’s light it won’t compete with other flavors. It has a hint of black limes which gives it a distinctive flavor that’s not overwhelming. My choice for after dinner is a fun stout we got in recently, Prairie Artesian Ales Basic Becky Imperial Pumpkin Stout. This would be a good thing to share and would go good with pumpkin or pecan pie or other desserts.”
At 11 percent ABV, those small bottles of pumpkin stout go a long way.
Chef Granberg weighed in on HIll’s suggestions:
“I hard agree with both of those choices,” he said.
Sometimes you just want to leave all the cooking to someone else, and holiday buffets are a great way to fill your belly without filling your sink with dishes.
The buffet from Spyglass Restaurant at the Inn at Otter Crest, presents traditional menu items with a coastal influence. Offerings include the cornbread chanterelle and Dungeness served alongside cider-brined Tom turkey with pan gravy and cranberry relish, bourbon “roast beast” and horseradish sauce and brioche stuffing with sage sausage.
Lots of sides will also be served at this cliffside establishment, that is, according to its website: “Inconveniently located on the Oregon Coast between Newport and Lincoln City. Off the coastal highway, with confusing and at times hard to find exits, down a winding road, all the way through the Inn at Otter Crest, on a cliff above the Pacific Ocean with panoramic views of the sunsets, the whales and the storms.”
And speaking of whales and storms, the late date that Thanksgiving falls on this year will make for extra special walks on the beach whether you are trying to work up an appetite or work off some calories.
The winter migration of Gray whales peaks in mid-December, but the numbers start building depending on weather conditions, so keep your eyes peeled for spotting spouts.
But don’t get too distracted, as this is also a good time of year for sighting “King Tides” (not an actual scientific term), which happen when the Earth, moon and sun are aligned at perigee and perihelion (definitely scientific terms), resulting in the largest tidal range seen over the course of a year. The next one is scheduled to hit the Oregon Coast from Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27.
From all of us at TODAY Towers, may your bellies and hearts be full this holiday season.
