Newport Public Library’s “history of” series will continue this Wednesday, Feb. 19, with a presentation from Lisa Blank, PhD., executive director of the Oregon Coast STEM Hub.
One of several regional STEM Hubs funded by the Oregon Department of Education, the hub is based at Newport’s Hatfield Marine Science Center and promotes integrated science, technology, engineering and math education along the Oregon Coast. Oregon Sea Grant has been a foundational partner of the STEM Hub and recently assumed a role as the administrative home for the director.
Blank, who earned her doctorate in science education at Indiana University, will provide an overview of the Oregon Coast STEM Hub’s history, its current operations and an exciting vision for its future.
Wednesday’s program, which is free and open to all, will run from 6 to 7 pm at 35 NW Nye Street.
For more information, go to www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
