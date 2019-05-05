A free presentation on rhododendron care will return to Seal Rock by popular demand on Wednesday, May 15, with Florence nursery owner Mike Bones sharing his knowledge of the coastal favorite.
Bones, president of the Florence chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, will speak during the week the Florence Rhododendron Festival, offering tips on how to give rhodies the care they need in order to thrive in coastal gardens.
Bones is a rhododendron grower of more than 50 years and has a large collection of mature plants — some more than 20 feet tall, as well as species and hybrids that bloom eight months of the year. Recently, he added other plants for a glorious year-round display of color, depth and texture. A nursery owner for 45 years, Bones has broad experience working with customers to find the correct plant for the right spot in their gardens. As a retired Oregon State Park Ranger and native to Florence, he knows what plants grow well in the coastal environment.
The May 15 talk will start at 11 am at the Seal Rock Garden Clubhouse at 10377 NW Rand Street, next to the old Seal Rock Fire Department.
For more information, go to www.sealrockgardenclub.com.
