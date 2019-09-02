The timing of Catch the Wave, the mini magazine that lists community education classes offered at Oregon Coast Community College, can lull you into complacency.
“That class looks great,” you might think. “But I’ve got plenty of time to sign up for it.”
Hopefully you weren’t thinking of learning to make holiday cookies from two of the bright lights of the Central Coast restaurant scene, Danelle Lochrie and Ethan Granberg, because that October class is already sold out. The Empanada Experience? That tasty little pastry is filled too.
“Our president okayed wine in the college for that,” said Director Dave Price. “People that got in in time are going to get to sip wine while having bilingual conversations and tasting fantastic Chilean recipes. How fun does that sound?”
The odds are still on your side though, thanks of the number of other fun ways try something new provided in these non-credit reasonably priced courses that, at press time, are still open for registration, including Price’s personal favorite “Walt Whitman at 200,” where historian Mitchell Santine Gould will be taking participants through a multi-media experience of this important poet.
“If people are reading anyone who wrote 110 years ago it’s probably Walt Whitman,” Price said. “When he wrote ‘Leaves of Grass’ it was racy.”
New and true fans will share their favorite Whitman sample then lead the class through a discussion of it, aided by Gould, who has written a number of books on Whitman and will show his recent video, “Sailors: The Wheels on Melville’s Coach.”
Stay on the cutting edge of the theme with “Leaves of Glass,” presented by prolific mosaic artist Joanne Daschel. Students will create a 6”x12” mosaic of fall leaves, suitable for indoors or out. Learn basic glass cutting, an indirect method of mosaic making and grouting, with materials and tools provided.
Capture a different form of fall color during “Fly Tying and Fly Fishing,” where experienced fly tyer and fly fisherman Sener Otrugman will give a hands-on, approach to getting people hooked on the sport. Starter tools and materials are provided and students will get expert help choosing gear. Casting practice goes on no matter the conditions.
“If it’s raining they cast down the hall,” Price said. “It’s amazing to watch. Sener has taught different classes for us and he’s always a student favorite.”
Surveys have been showing a slow takeover of fall over summer as the favorite season of the year, but by November those people that checked the fall box might just be rethinking things.
“Tahitian Drumming,” led by Lewis Smith, can help channel that summer feeling.
“Tahitian drumming isn’t really something you would think about in November but it’s perfect for just that reason,” Price said. “Lewis’s collection of drums that he brought from Tahiti is gorgeous and he lets students play them.”
The class will mix lessons on classic techniques, modern applications of the drum and open jamming.
One lens or two? That’s the question with the telescope series, the camera series and the birdwatching class.
If you have a telescope that has been serving as more of an art piece, astronomer Sifan Kahale will guide you through how to use it, what to look for (and where) help you better enjoy the night sky.
“Sifan is a professional hunter of killer asteroids.” Price said. “And that’s officially the coolest job title on Earth.”
Whether you have a smart phone or camera with interchangeable lenses, Paul Calkins will walk you through “Using Your Digital Camera: the Basics,” “Using Your Digital Camera: Beyond the Basics” and “Exposure,” where you will learn to use camera settings in the best way for available light.
At the South County campus, Jeffrey Cox will teach “DSLR Camera Basics’” and “Intro to Macro & Close-Up Photography.”
Audubon Society members Caren Willoughby and Laura Doyle will be your guide to “Birds of the Oregon Coast,” where participants will learn identification, adaptions and will have access to bird guides and binoculars on the class field trip.
You’ll be leaving the most important piece of equipment at home for the “Dogless Dog Training” class by Cindi Tringali, where you’ll learn how dogs learn, what motivates them and add a new wrench or two to your training tool box.
If the class subjects seem all over the map, there is one thing that unifies them — they all take place in or near a UNESCO Biosphere reserve. Lincoln CIty local Paul Robertson will give a virtual tour of the what and wheres of this important designation.
If choice overload has you feeling stressed, consider the “Zen Meditation” class or “Pickleball.” Whatever the class, you’ll have a ball this fall at the Oregon Coast Community College.
For more information and registration, go to www.oregoncoastcc.org/communityed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.