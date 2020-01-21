Mosaic is an intricate art form, requiring creativity, patience and precision. But even absolute beginners can create treasures with Lincoln City mosaicist Joanne Daschel on hand to bring the pieces together.
Daschel’s lineup of winter classes begins this Saturday, Jan. 25, with “Mosaic Votive Light” presented in partnership with Oregon Coast Community College. Participants will learn to make a small, three-dimensional, glass-on-glass mosaic using an upcycled jar as the base. The class will run from 10 am to 3 pm, with tuition $25 plus a $10 materials fee.
On Saturday, Feb. 2, again in partnership with the college, Daschel will lead a “Glass Mosaic Mirror Frame” class from 10 am to 3 pm. Students will decorate a simple, 10 inch-square mirror frame with glass mosaic tiles and learn to grout on their own. Tuition is $30 plus a $20 materials fee.
On Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, Daschel will present “Make a Floral Suncatcher,” leading students through the process of making an eight-inch suncatcher with stained glass. The class will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 10 am to noon on Sunday. Tuition is $125.
In addition to workshops, Daschel runs Mosaic Studio Sessions for people with previous mosaic experience, offering project guidance along with use of her tools and studio space. Sessions run from 1 to 4 pm each Tuesday through Feb. 25. Sessions are $15 per session, or four for $40.
All classes take place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
For details or to register, go to joannedaschel.com/mosaicclasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.