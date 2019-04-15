If your newfound passion for Marie Kondo’s “The Art of Tidying Up” has left your home looking bare, the Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale is your ticket back to a healthy level of stuff.
Presented by the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, the event sees 90 sales taking place on a single weekend in the Lincoln City area, revealing untold treasures all the way from Otis to Depoe Bay.
Bargain hunters can find everything from clothing and jewelry to furniture, artwork and collectibles — all against the stunning backdrop that earned this section of coast the nickname “The 20 Miracle Miles.”
Even with three days of sales, the sheer number of sites makes effective planning a must. So the Oregon Coast TODAY is proud to present this at-a-glance guide, allowing your group to plan its bargain-hunting route with military precision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.