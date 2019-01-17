Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, which will run from Thursday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 24.
Presented by Chinook Winds Casino Resort, the 21-and-over event gathers together wine lovers from across the state in a vast tent set up next to Rogue Ales in South Beach.
Now in its 42nd year, the festival offers four days of decadence, showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines along with creations from culinary professionals and regional artisans
The festival kicks off with a “Locals’ Night” on Thursday, Feb. 21, running from 5 to 9 pm, with admission $26 apiece.
On Friday, Feb. 22, the party kicks into high gear, opening from noon to 9 pm, with tickets priced at $27.
Admission for the festival’s biggest day, Saturday, Feb. 23, is by advance e-ticket only, priced at $32 apiece. Hours for Saturday are 10 am to 6 pm.
The festival will wrap on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 10 am to 4 pm, with tickets priced at $18.
The three-day pass for Friday through Sunday is also available; at a price of $38.
All ticket prices include a commemorative wine glass.
Ticket prices do not include wine tasting. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Food items range from $1 and up Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries as well.
Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.
Maps will be available at local businesses and at the office of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call 800-262-7844 or go to www.seafoodandwine.com.
