Coffee and cake will be served up alongside thought-provoking discussion this Saturday, Jan. 12, when the Death Café opens its doors at Newport 60+ Activity Center.
“At a Death Café people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death,” said facilitator Barbara Bush. “Our objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.”
A discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session, Death Cafés are offered in a respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action.
Saturday’s Death Café will run from 1 to 3 pm at the Newport 60+ Activity Center, located at 20 SE 2nd Street.
To register, call 541-265-9617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.