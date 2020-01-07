Tickets are now on sale for “Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate,” which will return to Pacific City on Saturday, Feb. 8, to raise money for arts education in Tillamook County.
Running from 6 to 8:30 pm, this gala event transforms the Kiawanda Community Center into a decadent paradise, filled with wine, beer, sparkling cider, appetizers and desserts. An art sale, silent auction, student art display and live music complete the evening festivities.
Guests will be able to admire artwork painted on one-foot-square panels by various local artists inspired by the theme of “Connection.” Panels will be available to buy for $125 apiece with all proceeds supporting Community Arts Project Art Literacy program.
The Art Literacy program offers age-appropriate, 90-minute art education sessions for more than 500 local students every month, with each session focusing on a famous artist or art movement. The lesson includes art history, technique and aesthetic analysis, as well as an opportunity for each student to create their own artwork in the style of the artist or art movement presented. Currently, Art Literacy programs are held at Nestucca Valley Elementary School, Cloverdale and Garibaldi Grade School, Garibaldi.
The program is privately funded and sponsored by Community Arts Project, which also presents the children’s summer art program Slug Soup.
Tickets for Your Art’s Desire are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 503-358-6143 or go to www.communityartsproject.net.
