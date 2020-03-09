An update on salmon fishing prospects will be on offer in Siletz this Tuesday, March 17, when the Siletz Watershed Council holds its spring quarterly meeting.
Paul Olmsted, Mid-Coast assistant district fish biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will present an overview of fall Chinook, coho and steelhead stock status and their fisheries in the Mid-Coast District. In addition, he’ll give updates on the restoration work ODFW is currently undergoing in the Siletz Basin, and projects due to start this summer.
Olmsted is an Oregonian who has lived in the state his entire life. Raised in McMinnville, he later attended both Oregon State University and University of Oregon, worked as a wildland fire fighter with the US Forest Service, then began his career with ODFW. For 13 years, he has conducted field work and research with the agency, from as far south as Roseburg and as far north as Nehalem, including eight years at the Corvallis Research Lab, and is currently based in Newport.
“I have always had a curiosity and passion surrounding fishing and the biology and ecology associated with salmon, steelhead and trout in the Pacific Northwest, especially in the Oregon Coast Range,” he said. “I grew up spending lots of time fishing, hunting, camping and backpacking with my family throughout Oregon and enjoy being outside on a river as much as possible.”
Tuesday’s meeting will start at 6:30 pm at Siletz Public Library, 225 SE Gaither Street. Light refreshments will be provided. A Siletz Watershed Council Board meeting will follow the presentation in which planning for the Annual Siletz River Clean Up will take place, as well as time for community announcements.
