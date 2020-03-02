The role of Oregon's Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will be the subject of a Thursday, March 12, presentation at the Newport 60+ Activity Center.
Carole Sebens, volunteer recruitment specialist for the Residential Facilities Ombudsman Program, will discuss the ombudsman program as well as options for choosing the right long-term care for loved ones.
The Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is an independent state agency that serves resident who live in long-term care. Their services include complaint investigation, resolution and advocacy for improvement in resident care. Because they are independent, they operate strictly on behalf of residents.
Ombudsmen assist residents with issues such as move-out notices, quality of care, violations of rights, billing disputes and concerns about food. They respond to complaints from anyone concerned about the care and well-being of long-term care residents. Their services are free and confidential.
The talk will run from 2 to 3 pm at the center, located at 20 SE 2nd Street.
To register, go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc. For more information, call 541-265-9617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.