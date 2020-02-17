The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society will take a deep dive into conservation at its Saturday, Feb. 22, meeting before delving even deeper on a field trip to the Sea Lion Caves near Florence.
The group will hear from Paul Engelmeyer of Portland Audubon and the Oregon Marine Reserve Partnership in a presentation on conservation at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center starting at 9:30 am. At about 10:30 am, the group will head south to the Sea Lion Caves, which are home to a year-round steller sea lion colony. Billed as America's largest sea cave, the attraction is an official Whale Trail site and part of the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve as well as a bird sanctuary.
While an elevator does most of the work, the descent into the Sea Lion Caves requires navigating 37 steps as well as some sloping ground. Those who are unable to make the trip have the option of remaining in the gift shop to view the caves on the a webcam.
There is a $10 admission charge to the Sea Lion Caves, and guests will need to arrange their own transportation from Cape Perpetua Visitor Center.
To reserve a spot on the trip, contact Pam at whalegal@yahoo.com or 541-264-1026.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. For more information, go to www.acsonline.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.