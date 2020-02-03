There will be devilish goings on at Lincoln City’s North Lincoln County Historical Museum starting this Saturday, Feb. 8, with the opening of the latest exhibit “Devils of North Lincoln County.”
The Red Devils group formed in Taft and DeLake in 1933 to promote events like “The Redhead Roundup” and the “Devils Lake Regatta.” The group promoted events and entertained visitors with different shenanigans, including kidnapping redheads and throwing them in the ocean or lake, holding mock weddings and other general tomfoolery.
These local businessmen played a large part in the success of tourism in North Lincoln County and were instrumental in the campaign to brand the area as the “20 Miracle Miles.” This exhibit will showcase Red Devils photos; artifacts from the era, including a four-foot-tall parade float devil head; several Red Devil costumes; and more.
The exhibit will run throughout 2020 at the museum, located at 4907 SW Hwy. 101. The museum is open from 11 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday and admission is free.
For more information, call 541-996-6614.
