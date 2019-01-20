Lincoln City’s Hillside Place Senior Living will hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 31, to introduce the community to new Executive Director Lisa Junod.
“Lisa comes to us with many years of senior living experience, from hands-on personal care all the way up to administration and regional administration,” said Community Relations Manager Joy Wilson. “We’re very fortunate to have her here with us.”
Junod, who has relocated from Idaho to take up the position, said she has been coming to the Oregon Coast several times a year for many years and is happy to put down roots in Lincoln City.
“One of the reasons I wanted to work at Hillside Place is that one of their company’s core values is fun,” she said. “Most people don’t think of senior living as fun but it can be a great time, both for our staff and the seniors that we serve. We’re working on creating a fun team and several fun projects for this coming year to encourage laughter and a sense of engagement that is so important to people.”
The open house will run from 4 to 6 pm at 1400 SE 19th Street, offering games, delicious finger foods and great raffle prizes.
Guests should RSVP by calling 541-992-1207.
For more information, call 541-994-8028 or go to www.enlivant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.