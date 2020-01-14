Gyotaku instructor Bruce Koike will return to Newport’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, to lead another workshop in this ancient Japanese fish-printing art form.
After an initial orientation and demonstration, Koike will provide hands-on introduction as participants create their own monochrome prints of fish and other subject matter. Koike will then be available one-on-one to critique each student’s print with an eye to refining technique. The goal of the workshop is for everyone to produce a one-of-a-kind work of art suitable for framing.
Provided at the hands-on workshop are the necessary rice paper, acrylic paints, brushes and, of course, the specimens to be printed. Participants should bring an open mind and enthusiasm to try something new. The final portion of the workshop will focus on the crucial stage of painting eyes on the fish.
Koike first learned the gyotaku technique more than 30 years ago and has printed more than 400 different plants and aquatic life, principally fish. He has shown his works at venues such as the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, the Bellevue Art and Craft Festival, Newport Seafood and Wine Festival and the Blackfish Café in Lincoln City. A mahi mahi fish print currently hangs in the meeting room of the NOAA vessel, Bell M. Shimada that is home ported in Newport.
The workshop will run from 10 am to 1 pm at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd.
Registration is $90 per person and includes all materials. To sign up, call 541-265-7509.
