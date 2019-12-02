Newport Symphony Orchestra cellist Adrienne Welsh will be the star attraction at a Cello Meet & Greet in Toledo on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event, sponsored by the Newport Symphony Orchestra Family Strings program, aims to gauge interest in the idea of cello classes for the Toledo area in 2020. The classes would be offered to those serious about learning to play the cello and with the opportunity of cello loans from the NSO Family Strings outreach program.
The meet and greet will start at 1:30 pm at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 110 NE Alder Street. Guests are invited to stay around for a festive sing-along and refreshments starting at 3 pm.
