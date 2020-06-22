{span}Lincoln City will celebrate PRIDE this Tuesday, June 30, with a Drive In Drag Queen Story Time for children at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.{/span}
The free event, funded by local nonprofit Activate Arts, invites guests to tailgate six feet apart while drag queens read and perform at noon in the center’s parking lot. A $5 raffle will raise funds for arts programs in the Lincoln County youth shelter and juvenile detention.
The event is inspired by Drag Queen Story Hour, a program that sees {span}drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools and bookstores. According to its website, the program “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”{/span}
“Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun and important program that celebrates diversity in the way that children may dress and act,” said Judy Zuckerman, director of youth and family services at Brooklyn Public Library. “It encourages children to look beyond gender stereotypes and embrace unfettered exploration of self. Programs like DQSH encourage acceptance of difference and help to prevent bullying, while providing an enjoyable literary experience.”
Crystal Atkins of Activate Arts said her nonprofit will soon represent the Lincoln City chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour.
“As an arts activist I am looking for ways to educate and inspire youth to become equitable and inclusive creatives,” she said.
Atkins urged guests at the {span}Drive In Drag Queen Story Time{/span} event to express themselves with attire that celebrates who they are and “be ready to advocate for love.”
“This is an opportunity for our community to have inclusive conversations with our children about being true to the self and creating equitable acceptance and protection for all,” she said. “Let us come together through the joy of story telling and drag queen performance art.”
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101.