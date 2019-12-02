Insights into local environmental challenges will be served up alongside homemade treats on Thursday, Dec. 12, when the Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District holds its Annual Meeting and Year End Potluck in Newport.
The informal event will see the district’s staff and board of directors celebrate achievements of the 2018-19 fiscal year and look forward into 2020. This friendly potluck gathering allows district conservation staff the opportunity to give a public overview of restoration projects, conservation goals, water quality monitoring programs, environmental education offerings and an analysis of how the district can better meet community needs throughout Lincoln County.
The potluck dinner begins at 6 pm, followed by a presentation from 7 to 8:30 pm with Q&A and an attenuated December board meeting from 8:30 to 9 pm. The event will take place at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive
RSVP to info@LincolnSWCD.org or call 541-265-2631.
