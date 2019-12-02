Lincoln County's only community-owned radio station, KYAQ FM, is hosting an online auction through Dec. 15.
The auction is an important fund-raiser for the station, which relies on financial support from listeners and local underwriters such as Red Lotus Music and the Nye Beach Café. KYAQ does not receive any funding from federal or state agencies and depends on the generosity of its listeners to support independent radio broadcasting.
All through November, volunteers collected donations from community members and local businesses. These donations include a night’s stay at an AirBnB, multiple gift certificates for local restaurants, CDs from Bartow & the Backseat Drivers, kites, books, clothing, artwork and much more.
For detailed information about how to bid for an item, go to www.KYAQ.org.
Broadcasting round the clock at 91.7 FM, KYAQ offers a wide range of programming, from Amy Goodwin’s award-winning "Democracy Now" and David Barsamian’s "Alternative Radio," to local shows such as "Rock Through the Ages" with Dave Huntington; "Latin Corner" with Angel Jimenez; "Healthy Diet, Healthy Planet" with Maia and Michael Stout; "Dead and Friends with Jim Vanhoeck;" and many more.
