Vendors interested in showing their wares at the Crafts on the Coast arts and crafts festivals in Yachats are being invited to apply now to secure a spot at the May and November events.
The Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Festival is set to return on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24; while the Harvest & Holidays Arts & Crafts Festival is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8, both at the Yachats Commons.
Both festivals are juried events that bring together nearly 70 of the best artisans from the Pacific Northwest, offering handmade crafts, fine art and gourmet food in a warm, family-friendly environment. Organizations using handmade crafts as a fund raiser are encouraged to apply for a small, free community booth, subject to availability.
The deadline for jury consideration for the Spring Arts & Crafts Festival is March 29, while the deadline for the Harvest & Holiday Festival is September 15. Organizers encourage artisans to apply for both festivals at the same time.
The Yachats Commons has become a fragrance-free zone, meaning festival organizers can no longer accept applications from exhibitors who have products that use fragrances.
Application packages are now available by calling 541-547-4738 between 11 am and 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.