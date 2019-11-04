Shop without getting online or in line this winter at the Oregon Coast Artisans Market, located in the comfortable confines of the Lincoln City Community Center. Every Sunday through May 11, the market will feature jewelry, bath and beauty products, blankets, clothing and edible treats.
And if you are one of those people who get their holiday shopping taken care of in plenty of time, the market will also open its doors on Saturdays for a pair of special holiday editions on Nov. 16 and 30.
“There’s lots of cool stuff coming for the holiday events,” said organizer and vendor Geneva Campitelli. “There will be similar items to our regular market but it’s really going to be geared toward things people would buy as gifts.”
And you can fuel your shopping spree with sweet treats from a special vendor.
“Otis Café is going to be there,” Campitelli said. “They are trying to find ways to keep their employees busy while they rebuild.”
The iconic cafe, which opened about 30 years ago, was destroyed by fire in July leaving visitors and locals missing their popular house-made breads and pies.
Though not a farmers market, vendors like the Honey Pit and Walker Farms of Siletz are two new booths you’ll find at the regular weekly market, which started on Oct. 13. Walker Farms will be selling eggs, cheeses, canned vegetables, pastas and jams.
“It’s anything people can make with their hands,” Campitelli said. “Farmers definitely fit into that.”
Campitelli, who sells bath and beauty products at her booth Misty Morn, said she and her husband had been hoping to form something like this and things finally fell into place this year.
“I got called by a vendor who said they weren’t doing a winter market at the cultural center anymore,” she said. “So I started planning right away. It took a month of work but we got it together. It really fit in with our dreams for the future.”
The Oregon Coast Artisans Market is a registered non-profit 501C (6), with decisions made by a board of directors.
“It’s a work in progress but we really believe in giving people a place to sell things they made with their hands,” Campitelli said. “Everybody seems really happy. We have a whole group of awesome vendors that look out for each other.”
Not being a registered farmers market gives the board members some flexibly about allowing vendors who use some manufactured materials in their crafts.
“We are going to allow a certain percentage of our vendors to not be 100 percent handcrafted,” Campitelli said. “It has to be at least 50 perfect handmade, like we wouldn’t allow Avon or Tupperware sales — that’s a totally different category. But If you make charms to put on chains, you won’t get penalized if you buy the chains, or if you dye a shirt, you can buy the shirt. The finished product is still going to be unique.”
With roughly 18 full-time vendors and more that do not come regularly, there is plenty of variety of both products and producers.
“We are pretty much sold out of spots,” Campitelli said. “We really have a lot of amazing people on this coast making beautiful things to wear or use and good things to eat.”
The market runs from 10 am to 3 pm every Sunday at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Campitelli recommends checking ahead for the occasional blackout dates caused by events at the Community center like swim meets. For details, find the Oregon Coast Artisans Market on Facebook.
