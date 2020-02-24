The significance of Pacific Northwest tidal wetlands will be the center of debate in Newport on Thursday, March 5, as the From Ridgetop to Reef series of carbon-storage talks continues.
Dr. J. Boone Kauffman, professor of Ecosystems Ecology within Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Sciences, will delve into his work studying and quantifying the total ecosystem carbon stocks in seagrass, emergent marshes and forested tidal swamps along the West Coast.
Kauffman received his PhD in Forest Ecology from the University of California, Berkeley, and since then has been a busy researcher, publishing more than 250 papers. Kauffman’s studies have examined the dynamics of land use in marshes, seagrass, mangroves, tropical and temperate forests and riparian zones. He serves as a lead scientist for Illahee Sciences International, a small international consulting firm specializing in issues relating to natural resource ecology. He also currently contributes to the international Blue Carbon science and policy working groups on climate change and mitigation and has been a science advisor to the Coalition for Rainforest Nations. He lives in Corvallis with his wife, Dian.
The March 5 presentation, which is free and open to all, will start at 6:30 pm on the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd.
For more information, go to www.midcoastwatersheds.org/carbon-speaker-series.
