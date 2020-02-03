With Valentine's Day on the horizon, Antique & Collectible Week is inviting couples, singles and even busloads full of treasure hunters to fall in love with Lincoln City.
The week kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 8, with the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Super Auction, offering guests the chance to bid on more than 180 items ranging from gift baskets to artwork and jewelry to gravel — all donated by local businesses. The silent and live auction, a fund-raiser for the chamber, runs from 5 to 9 pm at Chinook’s Seafood Grill, 1501 NW 40th Place.
From Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, Feb. 17, antique lovers can get in the running for a special prize by taking part in the Antique & Collectible Week Scavenger Hunt — see sidebar. The winner will receive a Sweetheart Package from Chinook Winds Casino Resort, including a two-night stay with dinner and concert tickets.
On Sunday, Feb. 9, families and artists of all ages can take advantage of “Art from the Heart” make-and-take valentine workshop at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Run by art educator Krista Eddy, this drop-in workshop offers creative souls the chance to create their own Valentines using glitter and glue, button and bows, stickers and stitchery, and bobs and knobs. The workshop runs from 1 to 3 pm at the cultural center, located at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Donations to the center are greatly appreciated.
And last but not least, treasure hunters can stroll matchless miles of beaches in hope of finding a special antique Japanese glass float left by the Lincoln City Float Fairies as part of the long-running Finders Keepers program. The rules are simple; you find it, you keep it.
For more information on Finders Keepers, go to www.oregoncoast.org/glass-floats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.